Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,488,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,313,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 396,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.