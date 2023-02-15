Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,935 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 1,572,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

