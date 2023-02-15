Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,376 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 161.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $189,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

