Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $756,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 2,612,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

