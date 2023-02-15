Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,548. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

