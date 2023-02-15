Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.