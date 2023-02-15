Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.