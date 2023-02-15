Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.02. 249,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,665. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.