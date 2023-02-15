Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,779 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. 13,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,316. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

