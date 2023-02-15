ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.2 %

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,495. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

