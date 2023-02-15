Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 99,845 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $3.52.

Athenex Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Athenex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 741,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 104.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,335,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 231,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

