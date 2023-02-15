Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 908,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

