Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Aspen Group stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

