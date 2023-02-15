ASD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00217884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,752.73 or 0.99975464 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05182681 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,597,372.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

