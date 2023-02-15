Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the asset manager will earn $3.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of APAM opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.45%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.