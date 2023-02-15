ARMOR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $365,880.79 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $365,880.79 and $440.43 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

