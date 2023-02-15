Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Down 1.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.13. 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.