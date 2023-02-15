Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUFGet Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.13. 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.