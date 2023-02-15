Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

