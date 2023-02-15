Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

