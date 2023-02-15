Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 161.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

