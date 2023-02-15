Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 750,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.