Arcblock Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $50,597.90 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

