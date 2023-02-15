Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.60

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 7345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.