Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AFT opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

