Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.90 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $512,001.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

