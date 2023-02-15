Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,021,265 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,511,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

