ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $119,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.6 %

ANSYS Company Profile

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.