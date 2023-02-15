Anne E. White Sells 2,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $347.56. 2,018,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.