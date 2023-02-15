Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,790 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 193,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

