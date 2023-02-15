Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 1.8%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.34). 106,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 63,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.36).

Anexo Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.