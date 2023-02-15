Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

About Andersons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

