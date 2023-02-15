Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
