Analyzing Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.22 $7.22 million N/A N/A Upexi $40.03 million 1.55 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

MariMed has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72% Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MariMed and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 95.40%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats MariMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

