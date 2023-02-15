Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $284.00.
- 1/30/2023 – Penumbra is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 1/5/2023 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/3/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $250.00.
- 12/20/2022 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PEN remained flat at $262.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,032. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -320.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17.
In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.
