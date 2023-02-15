Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $284.00.

1/30/2023 – Penumbra is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/5/2023 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2023 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $250.00.

12/20/2022 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN remained flat at $262.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,032. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -320.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

