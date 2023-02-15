Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $10,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

