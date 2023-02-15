Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Price Target at $2.59

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

