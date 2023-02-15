Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $60.29

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DTM stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

