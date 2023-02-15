Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $10.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

