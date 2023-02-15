Anabranch Capital Management LP Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Anabranch Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 4.1% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Anabranch Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Carvana worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Carvana Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,806,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.68.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

