Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $378.45. 978,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

