Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.74. 947,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

