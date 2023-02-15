Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $364.81. 301,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.94 and a 200-day moving average of $346.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

