Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. 1,416,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $393.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,516,229 shares of company stock worth $1,117,483,526. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

