Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00017160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00428505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.11 or 0.28384976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.