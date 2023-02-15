Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-$0.22 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 338,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,925. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 19.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.