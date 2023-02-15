Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-$0.22 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amkor Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.