Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.95. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

