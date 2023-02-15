Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.77 and a 200-day moving average of $256.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

