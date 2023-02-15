American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.0 %

About American Realty Investors

Shares of ARL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 5,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

