American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

AEP stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

