American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.32. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 651,358 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

